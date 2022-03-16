Zelensky urges humanitarian no fly-zone over Ukraine

By Maureen Okon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for humanitarian no fly-zone to stop Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns.

Zelensky made the call while addressing U.S. Congress on Wednesday via webinar from Ukraine amid Russian attack on Ukraine on multiple fronts.

He said that when he sees the war in Ukraine he remembered Sept. 11, adding that the war declared on Ukraine is a terror that Europe has not seen in 80 years.

Zelensky also called for aircraft and anti-aircraft weapons from the U.S., saying “right now the destiny of our country is being decided”.

“U.S. should sanction all Russian politicians and all companies must leave Russian markets flooded with our blood,” he urged.

He said that for the U.S. to be the leader of the world was also to be the leader of peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Zelensky was addressing the U.S. congress he showed a graphic video on the current situation in Ukraine that war…