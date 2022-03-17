127,000 PVCs unclaimed in Ebonyi – INEC

By Douglas Okoro

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says no fewer than 127,424 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have yet to be claimed in Ebonyi.

Dr Joseph Chukwuemeka, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ebonyi, disclosed this at a news conference in Abakiliki on Wednesday.

”As at March 15, 2022, about 127,424 PVCs were still unclaimed and in our custody.

”These PVCs were collected from the CBN and moved to the various INEC local government offices for collection by their owners,” he said.

The INEC official said that owners of the unclaimed PVCs must show proof of ownership before they would be allowed to collect them.

He described PVC as a very important document for election, saying, ” it cannot be given by proxy for any reason.”

”I enjoin voters, who registered in 2018 but have yet to collect their PVCs, to visit the local government offices for identification and collection.

“It is the voter card that qualifies the…