Al-Makura solicits Reps’ support on APC chairmanship

By Femi Ogunshola

Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, one of the Chairmanship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has solicited for the support of the party’s caucus at the House of Representatives toward actualising his dream.

Al-Makura said this when he visited the caucus on Thursday in Abuja.

“I will ensure internal party democracy and equity, justice and fairness. I will promote gender and youth aspiration. My leadership will be inclusive,” he said.

He promised to pay special attention to the vulnerable and people living with disabilities.

Al-Makura said that he was privileged to be a member of the merger committee that led to the formation of APC from the Congress of Political Change (CPC).

“I have seen a lot of alliances, but never in the history of merger have we seen one like that of the legacy parties that formed the APC,” he said.

He said that the legacy parties were all focused and determined to succeed, adding that the unity and commitment that led…