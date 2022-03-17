Buhari backs Buni-led CECC, warns APC Governors against divisive utterances

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Governors of the All progressives Congress (APC) to stop further utterances that lead to disunity ahead of the National Convention.

A statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, quoted a letter personally signed by the president, addressed to Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Bagudu is also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum.

The letter was also copied to the Chairman of Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), the Acting Chairman of the CECC, Gov. Sani Bello, the Director General of the DSS as well as the Inspector General of Police.

In the letter, the president said the multiplicity of cases currently rocking the party had the prospect of invalidating the activities and actions of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The president said that since the party could not change the leadership of the CECC without infringing…