Buni meets Buhari in London

By Abubakar Ahmed

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Wednesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London, where he is currently on a medical checkup.

This is contained in a release by the Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to Buni, Malam Mohammed Mamman in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mamman said that Buni, also the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had been in Dubai, UAE on a medical trip before he flew to London to meet with Buhari.

“Buni had a brief stop over in London after a medical trip to Dubai the United Arab Emirates.

“Their Excellencies, Buhari and Buni held brief and fruitful discussions on measures to move APC forward preparatory to the March 26 National Convention and the 2023 General Elections.

“Buni is expected back in Nigeria on Thursday, to resume office as the Chairman APC CECPC,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)