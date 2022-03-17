Buni returns to Nigeria – News Agency of Nigeria

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, has taken over the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), after returning from a medical trip abroad.

This is contained in a release by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu on Thursday.

Mohammed said that Buni appealed to all party members to remain calm and law abiding.

“ Put the recent events in the party behind you and work towards a successful convention.

“ The success of the party remain paramount and needs the support of every member.

“ As we head towards the national convention, the party needs the support of every stakeholder and member to succeed.

“As democrats and committed party members, we should avoid issues that are capable of diverting our attention from the path of success,” he said.

Buni said it was a waste of time to hold grudges against individuals involved in the recent…