Commercial motorcyclist bags life imprisonment for defiling minor

By Adenike Ayodele and Moji Eniola

An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Wednesday sentenced a 22-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Wale Isaiah, to life imprisonment for defiling a 10-year-old hawker.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Abiola Soladoye said that the prosecution proved the charge of defilement against the convict beyond reasonable doubt.

“This defendant, Wale Isaiah, is a sexual lunatic who took undue advantage of the poor victim who was hawking wares for her mother.

“He pretended to be a prospective customer but rather tied her up, blocked her mouth and defiled her mercilessly.

“Luck, however, ran out on him when he was apprehended by persons who saw him fleeing after assaulting the victim.

“The defendant dragged and assaulted the victim when her mother sent her on an errand. He dragged her to an uncompleted building giving her blows and tied her hands with her wrapper and sexually assaulted her.

“The…