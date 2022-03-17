Lancet Nigeria commission report has opened new social contract – Osinbajo

By Abujah Racheal

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the Lancet Nigeria Commission report has opened a new social contract centered on health to define relationship between the citizens and the states.

Osinbajo spoke at the launch of the Lancet Nigeria Commission report on “Investing in Health and the Future of the Nation health needs” on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, according to the Commission, Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and most populous country, projected to become the world’s third largest in terms of population by 2050.

It also stated that its health outcomes are lagging behind, holding back progress and threatening the future of an otherwise dynamic nation.

The landmark Commission, written by a team of Nigerian experts working at institutions in the country and across the world, has developed recommendations to reposition future policy to achieve universal health coverage and better health for all…