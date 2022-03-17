NAPTIP rescues 17,443 trafficked persons

By Deborah Coker

The National Agency for the Prohibition in Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has rescued no fewer than 17,443 survivors of human trafficking since its inception in 2003.

The Zonal Commander, Benin Zonal Command comprising Edo, Delta and Bayelsa, Mr Nduka Nwanwenne, disclosed this on Thursday at a sensitisation programme in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo.

Nwannwenne also said that the agency had secured no fewer than 502 convictions since it came into existence.

He said that the sensitisation programme was to seek the collaboration of traditional institutions in combating the menace of human trafficking.

The zonal commander said that the sensitisation programme would be carried out in two other communities in the state.

He said the programme was organised in collaboration with the lawmaker representing Bekwara/Ogbudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency in Cross River, Mr Legor Idagbo.

He told the people that the traffickers always came under…