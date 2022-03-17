Okowa mourns Sen. Osakwe – News Agency of Nigeria

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday commiserated with the family of Sen. Patrick Osakwe, who died on Tuesday at the age of 73.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, expressed sadness on the death of the Septuagenarian politician, who represented Delta North Senatorial District between 1999 and 2011.

He also extended his condolences to Ugiliamai community, Onitcha-Ukwuani clan and the entire Ndokwa nation over the loss of one of their pillars and elder statesman.

Okowa recalled that Sen. Osakwe was a vocal voice in the Senate between 1999 and 2011 and contributed immensely to the establishment of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He said the deceased contributed meaningfully in the works of Senate Committees on Gas, Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Appropriation, Niger Delta and Senate Services where he served.

He also said that the late lawmaker attracted some…