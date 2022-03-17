Soludo suspends revenue collection, takes over as Anambra governor

By Chimezie Anaso

Prof Chukwuma Soludo and Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim have been sworn in as governor and deputy governor Anambra, Southeast Nigeria.

Soludo was sworn in by Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, the Chief Judge of the state.

Both took their oaths of office and allegiance at the Anambra Government House in a ceremony witnessed by hundreds of people.

In his address, Soludo said the new Anambra under his leadership would be a state of law and order.

He thanked the outgone governor, Chief Willie Obiano and the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for their immense support.

He thanked the people of Anambra for interviewing him and employing him to serve them as governor.

Soludo announced the suspension of all revenue collections in the state for one month and outlawed all cash payments to Anambra government in Motor Parks, roads or anywhere.

He emphasised the need for peace and called on youths, politicians and agitators to embrace…