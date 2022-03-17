Student jailed for stealing spaghetti, indomie

By Uche Bibilari

An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Thursday, sentenced a 19-year-old student, Hillary Yunana to four months imprisonment for stealing spaghetti and indomie from a shop.

The convict, a resident of Bassa village, on airport road, Abuja, was charged with house breaking and theft.

In his ruling, the Judge, Sani Umar, sentenced Yunana after he pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for leniency.

Umar, however, gave the convict an option to pay N10, 000 for each of the offences or serve a jail term of two months each for the offences.

He said that the jail term would run concurrently and warned him to desist from committing crime in the future.

The judge said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to anyone that wants to toe that path in the future.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Abudulahi Tanko, told the court the convict broke and entered the shop of Gift Ugochukwu, of the same address on March 4.

Tanko said that the convict stole…