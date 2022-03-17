Tallen promises support for UN Women gender programmes



First edition of WomenX meeting in Abuja

By Abiemwense Moru

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, on Thursday, said the ministry would continue to support UN Women programmes that promote gender equality.

She made the commitment at the first edition of WomenX – a meeting of seasoned speakers and thought leaders in the areas of gender equality, women’s rights and sustainable development in Abuja.

The event was organised by UN Women, with the theme: “Gender Equality For A Sustainable Tomorrow.”

Tallen, who was represented by Mr Ilyasu Zubair, the acting Director, Women Development Department, Ministry of Women Affairs, commended UN Women toward gender equality programmes.

She called for more programmes that would promote women in the society, adding that “the ministry is saddled with the responsibility of advancing women’s agenda.

“The ministry is willing to support the programme any time and hope for more of it.”

Ms Comfort Lamptey, the UN…