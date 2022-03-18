2023: Okowa tells govt appointees with political ambition to resign

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has urged political appointees in his administration with ambition to contest in the 2023 elections to resign now.

The governor spoke at the closing of a two-day retreat organised for top government functionaries on Thursday, in Asaba.

He said that his administration was committed to leaving lasting legacies by embarking on projects with direct impact on the lives of the people of the state.

The governor said he did not want to be distracted in the last days in office.

He called on top government officials in charge of policy formulation and implementation to remain focused in the discharge of their duties.

Okowa said that the politics of year 2023 would not derail his development efforts for the people.

He urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to offer suggestions that would keep the state in tandem with modern trend in terms of sustainable development.

According to him, the call has become necessary, as…