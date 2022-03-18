Buhari returns to Abuja – News Agency of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian leader departed Abuja for the routine medical check-up in London on March 6.

The president had earlier wanted to embark on the medical trip from Nairobi, Kenya after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in that country, on March 5, but returned to Nigeria on March 4.

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, had on March 1, in a statement said that from Kenya, the president would proceed to London for ”routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.”

However, the president returned to Abuja on Friday at about 1.p.m. before embarking on the London trip on March 6.

While in London, the president was believed to have met with the Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), Mai Mala…