Divorce: Court orders DNA test to determine paternity of children

By Olawale.Akinremi

A Grade A Customary Court sitting at Mapo in Ibadan, Oyo, has ordered for DNA tests on the three children between a divorce-seeking couple, Alhaji Lukman Shittu, and embittered wife, Fisayo Shittu.

The court gave the order so as to unravel the mystery surrounding the paternity of the children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shittu, who was the respondent in the suit, had in his counter-argument told the court that his wife was an adulterer and had raised the three children in question through her concubine.

Immediately after making the claim, the court’s President, Mrs S.M Akintayo ordered the duo to go to a well-established medical centre and carry out DNA tests of the three children to know whether Shittu was their father or not.

“The DNA tests shall be jointly funded by Shittu and Fisayo and the sealed result shall be sent directly by the medical centre to the registrar of this court,” Akintayo said.

She adjourned the suit until May 2…