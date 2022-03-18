Exportation: Women agro processors wants FG to transform ports

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Women Agro Processors Agricgen and Exporters Initiative (WAPA-GEIN) has urged the Federal Government to modernise and transform the nation’s ports management system.

The President of WAPA-GEIN, Mrs Esther Adebayo, made the call at the inauguration of the Initiative and National Export Centre, on Thursday, in Abuja.

” I am of the opinion that the Federal Government should not be decongesting the ports in Nigeria, but engage in transforming them.

” This must start with the cleaning up of administrative bottlenecks; most of which are unnecessary with multiple government agencies at the port, high transaction cost, or even plain extortion from illegal taxes, which do not go into the coffers of the government.

“Nigeria should rapidly modernise and transform its ports. Ports are not there for equipment revenue generation. They should be for facilitating business and exports, and stimulating industrial manufacturing, and competitiveness of…