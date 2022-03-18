FG to sanction depot owners selling beyond approved ex-depot price -Sylva

By Emnanuella Anokam

The Federal Government says it will deal decisively and sanction any Depot Owner caught selling petroleum products beyond the approved Ex-Depot price in the country.

Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, made this known on Thursday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on its effort to resolve the issue of fuel scarcity in the country.

Sylva urged the public to report any one who tried to take advantage of the situation for sanctioning as required by the law.

“We are aware, just like President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement, that there are some Depot Owners who are taking advantage of the situation by increasing the Ex-depot price.

“I can assure you that there will be sanctions for any of those depots that continues to increase the Ex-depot price as approved. We are going to deal decisively with anyone who tries to take advantage of this situation.

“Its been a difficult few weeks; few weeks ago, we had issue of…