FG working relentlessly to restore gas supply to power plants — Official

By Constance Imasuen

Mr Sanusi Isa, a Federal Ministry of Power official, says government is working with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other stakeholders to restore gas supply to power plants.

Isa, the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that this collaboration is also with security agencies.

He said the increased vandalism of pipelines which supply gas to power plants has contributed to the epileptic power supply being experienced in the country presently.

“We are where we are today also because of the increasing vandalism of pipelines that also supply gas to the power plants.

“This too is being resolved in collaboration with the relevant agencies. NNPC and other gas suppliers are working relentlessly to restore gas supply for optimum power supply.

“Government is doing everything, working with the relevant security agencies to stop the vandalism of pipelines,” Isa…