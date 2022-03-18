Firefighters exposed to post trauma syndrome, says FFS boss

By Kelechi Ogunleye

Samson Karebo, Acting Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), says fire fighters are exposed to Post Traumatic Disorder Syndrome (PTDS) due to their experiences on the job.

Karebo said this at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

The controller said that the personnel across the country are exposed to high hazards as first responders to fire emergencies.

“The degree to which our men are exposed to hazard on a daily basis each time they combat fire or are out on a rescue operation is phenomenal.

“ From the field, we have had reports of exposures of our men to what can trigger PTDS.

“In some cases, they get away with serious respiratory challenges, near death explosions of gas cylinders among others,” he said.

The Ag.CGF said that the hazards do not only affect efficiency but destroys productivity, hence the need to improve staff welfare.

According to him, for a fireman to…