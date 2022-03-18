Girl-Child Day: Experts urge girls to embrace fisheries, aquaculture

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Experts in fisheries and aquaculture on Thursday urged the girl-child to carve a niche in the field both academically and business wise.

They made this call at an event organised by the Ocean Ambassadors Foundation (OAF) to celebrate the 2022 International Day of the Girl-Child in Lagos.

The theme for the 2022 International Day of the Girl-Child is entitled: ”What is Fisheries and Acquaculture? Is it a career for the Girl-Child?”

Mrs Funmi Shelika, President, AWFishnet, Nigeria, said in carving a niche for fisheries and aquaculture the girls needed to research to know their strength and area to focus.

Shelika listed some of the areas to focus as producers, processors, marketers, feed millers and sellers.

“Fisheries and aquaculture is a career for a girl-child both academics and business wise, the only issue is for them to know their interest, research and get a mentor in that line.

“Leveraging on technology, business management training are…