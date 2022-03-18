Govt committed to making teaching dynamic, says Minister

By Deborah Coker

The Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said the Federal Government was committed to making the teaching profession dynamic, relevant, and globally competitive.

Nwajiuba said this on Thursday in Benin at the 2022 Seplat Joint Venture (JV) education round table/Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) award ceremony.

He said that the teaching profession has been re-branded, adding that the government was dogged in its resolve to make it attractive and financially fulfilling for Nigerians.

According to him, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been making instructive policies to bring about a robust reform in the education sector, especially in the teaching profession.

“The government has developed strategies to attract the best brains to the teaching profession. This development is aimed at motivating teachers to continue to strive for excellence.”

He noted that Seplat was a socially responsible…