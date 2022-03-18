Guinness restates commitment to responsible alcohol consumption

By Salif Atojoko

The Corporate Relations Director and Company Secretary of Guinness Nigeria, Mr Rotimi Odusola, said the company was committed to educating its customers on responsible consumption of alcohol.

Odusola said this during a courtesy visit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He said the communications team of Guinness decided to visit NAN to strengthen the relationship between the two organisations, and find out opportunities for further collaboration.

“We will be looking forward to opportunities for a stronger partnership,” he said.

Odusola said as a company that placed high value on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), it was imperative to educate people around responsible consumption of alcohol.

In line with this, he said the company was partnering the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to educate motorists on responsible consumption of alcohol.

“We have a good relationship with other bodies, like the FRSC, through which we…