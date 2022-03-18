Lions Club impacts 274m people globally — Official

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Lions Club International says it has impacted over 274 million people globally as of February 2022 through its various interventionist health, environment and empowerment programmes.

The club’s former International Director, Mr H.O.B Lawal, disclosed this on Friday in Lagos during the Lions Day celebration with the theme: “NGO’s Impact on Global Health.”

According to Lawal, Africans account for 15.4 million of the 274 million people reached by the club, adding that 3.12 million people were served in the areas of diabetes disease interventions.

He said that 1.2 million were reached with childhood cancer interventions, 12 million were served with vision programmes, 2.56 million for hunger relief; environment accounted for 2.57 million, while youth empowerment accounted for 4.7 million.

“The above narratives are just a summary of the impact of one NGO (the Lions of MD404) on Health in Nigeria.

“This, therefore, leads us to the conclusion…