Nigeria saved N5.03trn in import reduction – Minister

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), says Nigeria has recorded tremendous breakthrough in import reduction by cumulatively saving N5.03 trillion between 2017 and 2020.

The minister disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the 2022 STI Expo in Abuja, on Friday.

Onu said the figure was derived from the data generated by the United Nations Harmonised System Code and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

He said, due to advancement in STI, the nation had become a home for start-ups, ”as technology had been transferred to many of the nation’s micro, small and medium size enterprises.”

Onu said, ”in the past six years, the country had made significant breakthrough in providing remedy to major diseases in form of drugs and medicine derived from our indigenous natural ingredients.”

He added that the country had made much progress in the development of new drugs, at different levels of certification, including clinical trials.

