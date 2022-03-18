NIMASA commends ICRC’s efforts on dry dock realisation

By Lucy Ogalue

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has commended the efforts of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) towards the realisation of the agency’s floating dry dock in the country.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said this during the first quarterly meeting of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) units Consultative Forum ((3PCUF) in Abuja on Thursday.

Jamoh, represented by the Coordinator, Abuja Zonal office of NIMASA, Zelani Attah, said the agency had tremendously benefited from its collaboration with the ICRC.

”The experience of NIMASA in the last two years particularly has been to obtain Compliance Certificates on at least two Outline Business Case(s). Both of them are now processing for the Full Business Case.

”The two projects are the NIMASA Floating Dry-dock which was procured to render an essential service of dry-docking to vessels, as mandated by the International Maritime…