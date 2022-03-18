Parents return from holiday to find son has gone to fight in Ukraine

The parents of a Scottish garage owner said they found out their son was fighting in Ukraine after he failed to meet them at the airport on their return from holiday.

Adam Ennis, 35, from Biggar, southwest of Edinburgh, has reportedly left Scotland to join 50 men from around the world to defend the streets of Kyiv.

His father Brian, who was in Thailand with his wife and daughter for three months, told BBC Scotland it was a shock to discover their son had gone to fight.

“Adam was due to pick us up at the airport,” he said.

“But his friend picked us up instead.

“His friend wasn’t going to say anything until Adam spoke to us.

“So we were not aware until he phoned us that evening. He was already in Ukraine at a camp.”

Adam Ennis has no military experience, but his father said he knows how to handle weapons and is “a crack shot”.

Ennis said he was worried for his son’s safety but also proud of his decision to go and support Ukraine.

“As any parents,…