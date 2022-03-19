AEDC decries vandalism of infrastructure in FCT

By Constance Imasuen

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says it is experiencing cases of serious vandalism around its infrastructure, causing outages in some areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

AEDC’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Donald Etim, said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday .

“While we are working to optimally deploy the low power AEDC is being allocated daily in recent days, please be informed that we are also experiencing cases of serious vandalism around our network.

“Specifically, in our Wuye Substation and Utako Substation in FCT, causing outages in those areas and environs.

“For Wuye 2 Injection Substation, areas affected are NNPC Quarters, Cosgrove Estate, Reuben Okoye Street, Pius Ayim Street, Tambuwal Street, Shafa Filling station.

“Nation Wide Estate, DSS Quarters, Idris Gidado and its environs,” he said.

He said that for B6 Injection Substation, areas affected are Anthony Enahoro Street, National Assembly…