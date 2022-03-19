APC more formidable to win Ekiti guber poll, says ex-Deputy Speaker Olatunbosun

By Idowu Gabriel

A former Deputy Speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, says the All Progressives Congress,(APC) in the State has been repositioned and more formidable to win the June 18, Governorship Election.

Olatunbosun said the efforts of the Reconciliation Committee put in place by the party to resolve the post-primary election grievances are already yielding dividends with more of the aspirants, who lost in the shadow poll expressing readiness to work for the party at the polls.

Olatubosun, who is the current Chairman, Ekiti House of Assembly Service Commission gave the affirmation, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday at Igbemo-Ekiti, his country home, in Irepdun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the opposition parties hoping to harvest members from the APC over the outcome of the Jan. 27 governorship primary would be disappointed, boasting that many of the aggrieved members had resolved to…