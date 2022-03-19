ECOWAS donated $1m to assist Nigeria’s vulnerable families

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Friday said it donated one million dollars to assist vulnerable families in Nigeria in 2021.

This is contained in a joint statement by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and ECOWAS, released in Abuja.

ECOWAS said in the statement that it was part of its humanitarian assistance to the Nigerian government for victims of violent conflicts in the North West and North East part of the country.

“The fund from ECOWAS was granted to the government of Nigeria from the ECOWAS Regional Stabilisation Fund.

“The Government of Nigeria accordingly sought the collaboration of World Food Programme (WFP) in Nigeria, to apply the fund for alleviating food and nutrition needs in Katsina, Zamfara and Borno States.”

The programme targeted 840 food insecure households (some 4,196 persons) in Zamfara, Katsina and Borno with food assistance.

The target…