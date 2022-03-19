FCTA partners with Arabian Gulf Chamber on investment opportunities

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, says the FCT Administration will partner with the Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce on investment opportunities in the Territory.

Bello said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anthony Ogunleye on Friday.

The minister gave the assurance when the President of the chamber, Mr Mahmoud Ahmadu, led a delegation on a visit to him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ahmadu’s visit was a follow-up to the minister’s presentation on investment opportunities in the FCT when he visited Dubai.

NAN also reports that Bello had made the presentation during the Nigerian Investment Forum at the Dubai Expo 2020 held on March 5, 2022.

The minister said the newly created Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership (PPP) Secretariat of the FCT would be in the forefront of investment programmes and projects.

He said the FCT would welcome foreign investors in…