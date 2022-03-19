Garki Hospital: NMA urges FCTA not to terminate concession agreement

By Aderogba George

The FCT Chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has appealed to the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) not to abruptly terminate the management concession agreement between it and the NISA Medical Group.

NISA manages the General Hospital, Garki, Abuja, on behalf of the FCTA under a 15-year concession agreement.

NMA FCT Chairman, Dr Enema Amodu, made the appeal on Friday at a news conference saying that the one month termination notice given by the FCT Administration (FCTA) to the NISA Medical Group was not a fair one.

He said it had also become necessary to shelve the planned contract termination because some NMA members and other medical personnel in the hospital were currently undergoing post-graduate programmes in the hospital , in addition to the freshly graduated doctors who were also doing their housemanship in the facility.

“On the abrupt termination of the Public Private Partnership (PPP)…