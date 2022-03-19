Okowa mourns Emeka Obasi, publisher Hallmark Newspaper

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Friday commiserated with the family of late publisher of Hallmark Newspapers, Prince Emeka Obasi, who died on Tuesday at age of 58.

Okowa’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba.

He described the passing of Obasi as a tragic loss to his family and the media.

Okowa also consoled with the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) over the loss.

He also sympathised with Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the annual Zik Prize in Leadership Awards, over the loss of the veteran journalist and former Commissioner for Information in Abia.

Okowa noted that Obasi would be long remembered for his invaluable contributions to journalism profession, including founding the National Mirror and Business Hallmark newspapers.

“On behalf of the…