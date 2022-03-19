Osinbajo hails new `Mutawalli’ of Ilorin

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday in Ilorin, Kwara, congratulated Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, a renowned legal practitioner and entrepreneur on his installation as the new Matawali of Ilorin.

The royal turbaning of the new Mutawali, who is the elder brother of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, was performed by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, in his palace.

Mutawali means Chief Economic Adviser to Ruler of an Emirate.

Osinbajo said that the new Mutawali, who had been his acquaintance of many years, had creditably acquitted himself in the legal profession, philanthropy, investments in education, among others.

“It gives me such great joy to join you all in the celebration of my dear brother and friend, as he receives the title of Mutawali of Ilorin, in this special turbaning ceremony.

“Perhaps one of the great tragedies of history and time is the inability of people at times who have been chosen for great offices to rise to the stature of the office.

“The…