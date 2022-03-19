Shippers Council reiterates commitment to sealink project

By Lucy Ogalue

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has expressed deepened commitment to the actualisation of the sealink project in the country.

Mr Emmanuel Jime, NSC’s Executive Secretary, said this when the Chairperson, Sealink Transnational Company, Mrs Dabney Shall-Holma, led a team to visit him on Friday in Abuja.

According to Jime, the NSC has a mandate to protect shippers and ensure their ease of doing business in the country.

He, therefore, said the council would do all that was neccessary to support the committee responsible for realising the sealink project.

Jime explained that the sealink was an initiative put in place to bridge the infrastructure gap in the nation’s maritime domain.

He said: ”There is no way that any nation can be effective in its trade unless there is connectivity through the waterways.

”I will like to commend the vision of those who initiated this project.

“Advocacy is our responsibility here at the shippers council and this…