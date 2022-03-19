Why we must build a resilient education system – Gbajabiamila

By Bolaji Buhari

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, says there is a need for Nigeria to build a resilent education system to guarantee uninterupted learning, even in difficult times.

Gbajabiamila made the statement at the launch of “Back to School Jump Start Project” on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was a collaboration between the Office of the Speaker and the National Lottery Trust Fund to digitise teaching and learning in schools.

The Speaker, represented by Rep. Ademorin Kuye (APC-Shomolu), said the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant lockdown in 2020 impacted education negatively.

He said many students were shut out of school during the COVID-19 lockdown as they could not access learning owing to poor digital infrastructure in schools.

Gbajabiamila said the Jump-Start Project, therefore, aims at digitising the teaching and learning process and inculcating a culture of basic hygiene in…