2023: Presidential aspirant promises quality services to humanity

By Diana Omueza

Mr Malik Ado-Ibrahim, a Presidential aspirant under the Young Progressive Party (YPP), has promised to run a government that would bedrock on service to humanity if elected in 2023.

Ado-Ibrahim made the pledge at the YPP’s stakeholders summit which was held on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that it was enough of mediocrity in Nigeria and that his party and he were out to bring back the lost glory of Nigeria where service to humanity in the previous years was invisible.

According to him, I am out by the mandate of the YPP, operating on the rules of service to the people.

“A lot of harm had been done to the country in the last three weeks where the queue for the Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), electricity breakdown had now become the order of the day.

“The country needs to put all these pitfalls in order in choosing the right leaders who will have the mind of sacrifice in rendering humanitarian services to Nigerians.

“I am saying this because YPP is…