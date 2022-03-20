2023: We are ready for consensus candidate — Saraki

By Olaide Ayinde

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, says that all the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopefuls from the North are ready for a consensus candidate during the party’s primaries without acrimony.

He gave the assurance in Bauchi on Sunday when Saraki and Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, also a PDP presidential hopeful, paid a consultative visit to Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Saraki, who addressed the media on behalf of the three presidential hopefuls, said they found it necessary as stakeholders of the party to meet, brainstorm and see how things could best work out among them.

He said: “In doing so, we met and discussed that for 2023 ahead of us, the unity and stability of the country and the growth of the country is more important than individual ambitions.

“We also met to strive for the need for us to work together. We believe that the three of us are working together harmoniously, committed and with a lot of…