Association pledges 40 trucks of PMS to Abuja daily

The Ijegun-Egba Tankfarm Owners and Operators’ Association has committed to the supply of 40 trucks of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, to the Federal capital Territory (FCT) daily.

The programme would begin from Monday all through the week and beyond.

The association also announced that its members collectively had 106 million litres of PMS in stock, which it had agreed to load and truck accordingly.

These were some of the resolutions reached at an emergency meeting of the owners/chief executive officers of the association held on Sunday in Lagos.

A communique at the end of the meeting was signed by the chairman of the association, Mr Adebowale Olujimi and the association’s secretary, Eshiet E. Eshie.

The association resolved that: “in line with our transparent posture, we wish to put it on record that we collectively have approximately 106 Million litres in stock and will load and truck same accordingly.

“That all Tankfarms within the…