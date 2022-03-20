Consumer protection outfit orders MultiChoice Nigeria to introduce additional features

By Olawunmi Ashafa.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has ordered MultiChoice Nigeria (MCN), to introduce an additional feature that allows subscribers to increase the number of times they could suspend their subscription.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Order was signed by its Director, Legal Service, Mr Tam Tamumokonbia, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

The Commission said it embarked on an investigation following complaints from subscribers alleging abuse of dominant position by MCN, owners of DSTV and GOTV.

It said it had prepared and delivered a detailed Investigative report to MCN, showing its findings with respect to the investigation.

According to FCCPC, such features should include a price lock option that allows subscribers to maintain the same subscription fee for a minimum period of one year.

It said that such contractual agreement must clearly specify the applicable terms and conditions.

The…