Curbing terrorism: Foundation domesticates peace club in schools

By Funmilayo Adeyemi/Perpetua Onuegbu

The Splendour Child Empowerment Foundation, an NGO, says the organisation has began the domestication of peace clubs in schools across the country in a bid to curb terrorism.

Ms Splendour Joe-King, the Founder of the organisation disclosed this when she featured on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

Joe-King explained that the domestication of the peace clubs was necessary so as to change the mindsets of the youths toward peace, starting from the secondary schools.

According to her, if the youths have the mindset of peace, they will not want to join any terrorist group because they already know that it is extremely bad for them.

“My major achievement is the peace clubs which I instituted in different schools in Nigeria because you look at everywhere around you, you hear different news about death of people through bomb blasts.

“And also violence is creeping into the schools in the form of bullying because most of…