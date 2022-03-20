Firm advocates improved elderly, child care services in Nigeria

By Florence Onuegbu

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Into Skills for Care and Corporate Ltd., on Saturday called for improved elderly and child care services in Nigeria.

Its Director, Ms Titilayo Shonubi, made the call in Lagos during the unveiling of Care Academy and the graduation of trainees for care services.

Shonubi decried the lack of professional care services in Nigeria, and suggested that it was high time Nigeria and Nigerians adopted professional care services, especially for the elderly, so they could live more meaningful lives.

She said that the firm, in collaboration with care organisations in the United Kingdom, were training Nigerians on acceptable care standard for the elderly and children.

”In Nigeria, we see keeping our elderly ones in a care home as a taboo, but that is wrong. It is high time we begin to see the advantages in doing so.

”Most people engage in different works; when they leave their elderly ones just sit at home bored, but…