Forensic institute urges assent to bill

Dr Victoria Enape, President, CIFIPIN

By Sylvester Thompson

Dr Victoria Enape, President, Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (CIFIPIN), has urged the Federal Government to assent to the bill establishing the Institute.

Enape made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Saturday.

She said that the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals Bill, 2021, had scaled through all the legislative hurdles of the 9th National Assembly and was currently before the president for assent.

She said forensic investigation was not only vital for the restoration of the nation’s economy but crucial in the fight against fraud, corruption and cybercrime.

According to her, this is in line with the policy thrust of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Enape said that government was open minded towards any laudable initiative which is geared towards enhancing the relevant legal and institutional frameworks in the…