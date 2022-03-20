Foundation to tackle education, health needs of Nigeria’s less-privileged kids

By Funmilayo Adeyemi/ Perpetua Onuegbu

The Splendour Child Empowerment Foundation announced on Sunday that the group would take up issues relating to health and education needs of less-privileged kids in the country.

The founder of the foundation, Miss Splendour Joe-King, made the announcement when she featured at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

Joe-King, who is also a child’s rights, said that for any society to achieve its developmental goals, it must take care of the education and health needs of the populace, especially children.

“My foundation is majorly to cater for children between the ages of zero to 18 years and my main focus is health and education.

“There are other areas my foundation looks into but I believe that this two are of utmost importance.

“Why education: — because according to Nelson Mandela, education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change our world.

“You know if children are educated, they will become…