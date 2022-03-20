JUTH ‘ll never discriminate in service delivery – CMD

By Blessing Odega

The acting Chief Medical Director of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Dr Pokop Bupwatda, has said that the hospital had never discriminated against any patient in the delivery of its services.

“There is no form of discrimination on the basis of tribe, religion or state of origin in this hospital. We have never done that and will never do that here,” Bupwatda told newsmen on Saturday in Jos.

Bupwatda was reacting to a video suggesting that it was discriminating against a section of the population.

A newspaper on Saturday wrote a story on the said video, long after the hospital authorities dismissed the claims.

The CMD, while debunking the impression the short sought to create, stated that the hospital was a federal health institution and therefore a common wealth to all Nigerians.

He further disclosed that as professional physicians, who hold sacred their hippocratic oaths, no human being in JUTH is denied access to health care or…