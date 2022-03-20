NERC approves special pricing for contracting of gas for NDPHC -Minister

By Constance Imasuen

The Nigerian Electricity Requlatory Commission (NERC) has approved a special gas pricing for emergency contracting of gas from the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd.

The Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said that the approval was given for power plants owned by Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) in order to optimise the capacity utilisation of the plants

Aliyu said that with the approval an on-grid improvement of about 800 Mega Watts (MW) generation capacity was expected from the NDPHC plants.

The minister said that the approval followed the emergency meeting convened by him on March 14, towards the restoration of normal supply of electricity supply nationwide.

”And the development of a framework for sustainable improvement of supply,“ he said.

Aliyu said that at the meeting, the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc was also directed to enter into fast-track negotiation with NAOC…