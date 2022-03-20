NPA, Navy partner on local capacity building in hydrographic survey

By Emphraims Sheyin

As the size and number of merchant ships continue to rise, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), says it is ready to collaborate with the Nigerian Navy (NN), to localise training and capacity building on hydrographic survey.

NPA Managing Director Mohammed Bello-Koko disclosed this on Saturday in Lagos when he received the new Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai, who paid him a courtesy call.

A statement by Ibrahim Nasiru, NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, quoted the NPA helmsman as saying that the collaboration would enhance activities in the maritime sector and boost Nigeria’s economy.

While acknowledging the cordial relationship between the two organisations spanning over a century, Bello-Koko assured the new FOC of NPA’s unflinching co-operation in the task of protecting the nations’ waterways against inland and coastal threats to safe navigation.

“The NPA will…