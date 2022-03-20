Rangers Int’l beat Lobi Stars 5-3 in Awka

By Nicholas Obisike

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Saturday defeated visiting Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi 5-3 in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day 19 fixture.

In the match played at Rangers FC’s newly-adopted home at Awka in Anambra, Ossy Martins opened scoring for Rangers from the penalty kick spot in the 11th minute.

Martins scored two more goals in the 22nd and 45th minutes to complete his hat-trick to ensure Rangers went into the break with a 3-0 lead.

Two minutes into the second half, Rangers made it 4-0 through Chidiebere Nwobodo.

Meanwhile, Raphael Ayogwa reduced the tally for Lobi Stars in the 57th minute and Mohammed Rabiu made it 4-2 for the visitors soon after.

Kelechukwu Agu increased the tally to 5-2 for the home team before Douglas Achiv reduced the scoreline to 5-3.

Speaking after the match, Rangers’ Chief Coach, Abdul Maikaba, said their victory was not a surprise as he had expected a win and the scoreline.

But he expressed…