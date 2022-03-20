Russia-Ukraine: NIDO-E appeals for caution in online publication

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Europe chapter (NIDO-E), has appealed to people to be circumspect with information published online to ensure safety of citizens.

Dr Bashir Obasekola, Chairman, NIDO Europe Chapter, made the appeal during a forum held in Moscow, Russia, and monitored online by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

The forum was organised by NIDO Russia Chapter with the theme, “Russia-Ukraine Situation: Impact on Nigerians in Russia/Europe and Bilateral Relations.”

Obasekola noted that NIDO leveraged its network across Europe to provide support and assisted many Nigerians fleeing Ukraine to ensure their safety.

He, however, said that some Nigerians were still trapped in Ukraine, noting that they need moral and psychological support till relief gets to them.

According to him, it is now risky to cross the border due to unverified information of recruitment of foreign mercenaries for the war.

“We pray that none of our…