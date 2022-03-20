Standstill in Bauchi as youth storm streets for Yahaya Bello

By Ahmed Kaigama

Vehicular movement was temporarily held up for several hours in Bauchi State on Saturday, when thousands of youths stormed major streets, rallying support for presidential aspiration of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

The supporters of the Kogi governor, from the 20 local government areas of Bauchi State, converged on the Multi-purpose Indoor Sportshall from where they marched through Kobi street, Emir drive, Central Market to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa tomb.

The youth who sang and danced as they marched, carried banners, posters and other items with different inscriptions, announcing the presidential aspiration of the Kogi governor and expressing their readiness to support him.

The youth, who defied the scorching sun to press home their demand, said they were on the streets to stress their numerical strength and show the Kogi governor that he had nothing to fear as regards their unflinching support.

According to them, a Bello presidency is…